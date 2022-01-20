Wayne Wise

July 14, 1943–Jan. 18, 2022

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Wayne W. Wise, 78, of Coal Grove, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his residence.

Wayne was born July 14, 1943, a son to the late Cecil E. Sr. and Mary (Robinson) Wise.

He was preceded in death by his faithful, caring wife, Phyllis Jean (Carpenter) Wise, of Ironton, who loved him dearly.

Mr. Wise was a 1961 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He retired from AK Steel after 35 years as a caster refiner operator.

He was a member of the Rock Camp United Methodist Church. He strongly believed in the principle of God first and displayed unconditional love to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed; but never forgotten.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert “Corky” Wise of Coal Grove.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, Paul Edward McMackin, of Coal Grove, David Wayne Wise, of Proctorville, and Lee Russell, of Ironton; a daughter, Sondra Denise Paulus, of Coal Grove;

two daughters-in-laws, Donita McMackin, of Coal Grove, and Christine Wise, of Proctorville;

ten grandchildren, Justin Paulus, of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelli McMackin, Kasey Bocook, Sean Paulus, Dagon Wise, and Luke Paulus all, of Coal Grove, Dawn Carter, Sara Miller both of Proctorville, and Stephanie and Samantha Russell, both of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Betty Melvin Harshbarger, of South Point; three brothers, Cecil F. Wise Jr., Everett E. Wise both, of Ocala, Florida, and Orville R. Wise, of Rock Camp; three great-grandchildren, Easton Miller, Colt Bocook and Waylon Bocook; and special caretakers, Debbie Sommers and Marla DePriest.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Brad Jenkins and Pastor Rod Brower officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with military graveside rites provided by the VFW Post 8850.

Donations may be made in memory of Wayne Wise to Rock Camp United Methodist Church, 2809 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645.

