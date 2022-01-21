Wanda Jenkins

Nov. 13, 1935 — Jan. 19, 2022

Wanda Pearl Jenkins, 86, of Ironton, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Nov. 13, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Ida (Wilds) Moore. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roy (Junior) Jenkins.

Wanda graduated from Pedro High School and retired from the Ironton Community Action Organization and librarian at Rock Hill High School. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary and served on the Rock Hill District School Board for 35 years. Wanda’s life was dedicated to her husband and the service of others, especially children, and helped countless individuals achieve their goals and better their lives. Her straightforward approach to life and her decisions made her who she was and her love for the people she knew was always first on her mind, especially her love for Christ. She was a member of First Tabernacle Church, Ironton, where she will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Moore, James Moore Jr. and Billy Joe Moore; and a sister, Geraldine Moore.

Along with her husband, those left to cherish her memory are four sisters, Mary Kidd, of Ironton, Dorothy “Dottie” Browning, of Denison, Texas, Imogene Norris, of Ironton, and Janice “Butch” Jackson, of Ironton; and a very special nephew, Ritchie Joe Combs, of South Point. She also has several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her greatly.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Chad Pemberton and Rev. Dennis Hankins officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

