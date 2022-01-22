Team effort keys Lady Pointers win over Blue Angels

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — That’s why they call them a basketball TEAM.

Missing three key players including point guard and leading scorer Kamryn Bruton, the South Point Lady Pointers came together to beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 40-33 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

“It was a good win for us. We had several players out today,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“It was a total team effort. Everybody stepped up. Saratina Jackson and Sarah Mitchell played well offensively. Our defensive effort was the difference.”

Mitchell led South Point with 14 points while Jackson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Mitchell had 4 points as the Lady Pointers took a 7-5 first quarter lead.

But Kenya Peck and Asia Griffin each scored 4 points and Chanee Cremeans had a 3-pointer in the second quarter as the Blue Angels (3-14, 0-10) took a 19-17 lead at the half.

Emma Saddler and Jackson each hit 3-pointers in the quarter for the Lady Pointers.

South Point (6-6, 4-5) turned to its defense in the third quarter by holding the Blue Angels to just 5 points.

Camille Hall and Mitchell scored 4 points each, Jackson hit another trey and Saddler had a 3-point play as South Point took a 31-24 lead.

It was Jackson and Mitchell combining for all 9 of South Point’s total in the fourth quarter to maintain the lead. Jackson hit her third trifecta and scored 5 points while Mitchell had 4.

Regan Wilcoxon nailed a pair of 3-pointers and Emma Hammond had a 3-point play to account for the Gallipolis total.

On Monday, South Point will host Rock Hill.

Gallipolis 5 14 5 9 = 33

South Point 7 10 14 9 = 40

GALLIPOLIS (3-14, 0-10): Asia Griffin 2 0 2-10 6, Regan Wilcoxon 0 2 0-2 6, Preslee Reed 2 0 1-2 5, Emma Hammond 3 0 1-3 7, Kenya Peck 1 0 2-2 4, Chanee Cremeans 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 9 3 6-17 33. Fouls: 12. Fouled out; None.

SOUTH POINT (6-6, 4-5): Camille Hall 3 0 0-0 6, Sarah Mitchell 6 0 2-2 14, Trina Green 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 1 2-8 7, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 1 3 0-0 11, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4 4-10 40. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.