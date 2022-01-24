Frederick Clay

Frederick “Freddy” Lee Clay, 68, of South Point, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Irene France Clay.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Tim Jayne officiating.

Friends may visit 5–7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

