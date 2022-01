John Webb

John Webb, 74, of Chesapeake, died on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Rodney Adkins.

Family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.