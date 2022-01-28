Charles Waller

June 4, 1972 — Jan. 27, 2022

Charles “Chuckie” Hunter Waller, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He was the son of Diana Carmon Waller and the late Charles Waller. Chuckie was born June 4, 1972.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wyborn and Rose Waller, Howard and Rosemary Carmon; and several aunts and uncles.

In addition to his mother he is survived by uncles, Howard (Linda) Carmon, Mark Carmon, of Ironton; aunts, Janet Carmon, Melissa Carmon, of Ironton, Christi Wilson, of Ironton, Erma Morgan, of Florida, and Marti McGraw, of Kitts Hill; and a host of special cousins who will miss him.

Diana would like to thank Abbott Home Care for Chuckie’s years of care and his caregivers, Ashley Carmon, Vickie Ailstock and April Carmon.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon Monday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Ice Creek Cemetery following the visitation, with Mike Triplett officiating. The family request that masks be worn.