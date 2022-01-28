Jane Ferencz

June 9, 1945—Jan. 26, 2022

Jane G. Ferencz, 76, of Findlay, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, in Findlay.

She was born June 9, 1945, in Rush, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Evelyn Lucille (Valentine) Guy.

Jane is survived by her children, James Michael (Tonia) Guy, of Findlay, Michelle (Thomas) Brown, of Findlay, Allen and Sherry Enyart; along with sisters Rosemary Adams, of Flatwoods,

Kentucky, and Alvin Steed, of Ironton.

Jane was blessed with grandchildren, James Rockwell, Robert (Shanice) Bishop, Nicholas Bishop, Braden Colvin, Grace Ross, Zachary Brown, Harley Guy, Anthony Kirk and Danielle Kirk, along with great-grandchildren, Easton Pruitt, Brantley Pruitt, Azairien Bishop and Travon Bishop.

Jane is survived by special friends Becky Stone and Jackie Kinstler, and many nieces and nephews.

Jane is preceded in death by her brothers, George Guy, William Guy and Donald Guy, along with a granddaughter, Crystal Enyart.

Jane was a 1963 graduate of Rock Hill High School. She spent most of her life caring for her family, as a homemaker. Jane was a Christian woman and an avid reader. Her favorite pastime was spent with her grandchildren, loving and laughing with them. Jane was a past member of the Eagles and Moose. She also held the position of a Kentucky Colonel. Jane will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Services for Jane will be private and arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Condolences for the family may be made at Coldrencrates.com.