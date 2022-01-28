Mark Sparks

Mark Kevin Sparks, 61, of Pedro, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Doris Townsend Sparks.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Arnold Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill. Friends may visit from 11 a.m.-1p.m. on Monday prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.