Walter Hoptry

Jan. 20, 2022

Walter (Hoppy) Hoptry, 91, of Ironton, stepped into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 20, 2022.

He was the son of the late John and Julia Hoptry of Ironton. He was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Mildred Fern Hoptry, of Ironton; a son, Jim (Debbie) Hoptry, of Huntington, West Virginia, two daughters, Heather (Phil Queen), of Ashland, Kentucky, and Darlene Wilson, of Ironton; a grandson Larry (Kayla Wilson), of Ironton; a great-grandson, Aiden Wilson, of Lucasville; a sister, Edna(Cleve) Bundy, of Ironton; and several nieces and nephews.

Hoppy was retired from AK Steel. He was a member of Ironton First Nazarene Church.

Due to COVID-19, his memorial service will be delayed until further notice. Hoppy requested instead of flowers, please make a donation to Ironton First Nazarene Church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

