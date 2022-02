Eddie Adkins

Eddie Adkins, 64, of South Point, died on Jan. 28, 2022 at home.

There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. Friday with the funeral following at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will take place at Miller Memorial Gardens in Crown City.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.