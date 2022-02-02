Young Men’s Conference planning committee seeks sponsorships

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College is hosting the 6th Annual Young Men’s Conference virtually on Friday, March 11. The event is open to regional boys who are high school students.

The conference will feature both nationally recognized and local speakers who share their own insights on real life issues and how to overcome them to achieve successful and meaningful careers. The conference also provides an opportunity for the teens to connect with and learn from local community leaders.

The event’s planning committee is seeking sponsors for the event. There are various levels of sponsorship ranging from $2,500 to $250.

The committee also welcomes gift-in-kind sponsors who can provide needed conference items to offset budget expenses. Door prize donations are also welcome.

The purpose of this event is to empower high school boys to embrace their strengths and reach their full potential.

Those interested in being an event sponsor should contact Spears at chrisha.spears@kctcs.edu for the sponsorship submission form prior to Feb. 11.

Those with questions about the event should also contact Spears at the email address above.