James Workman

James Julian Workman, 69, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Workman.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Proctorville VFW Post 6878 conducting military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.