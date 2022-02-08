Patricia Hill

Patricia Hill

Patricia Hill, 84, of Coal Grove, died on Feb. 3, 2022, at Kings Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

