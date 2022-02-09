Musketeers fall to Redmen

LLOYD, Ky. — Owen Hankins didn’t beat Greenup County by himself, it just seemed that way to the Musketeers.

The Rock Hill senior guard scored 27 points including a huge fourth quarter as the Redmen rallied to beat the Musketeers 53-48 on Monday.

The Hankins complex started early.

Carson Wireman hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Boone Gibson had 4 points as Greenup took a 13-7 first quarter lead but Hankins scored 5 of Rock Hill’s 7 points in the quarter.

Trenton Hannah had 6 points including a pair of free throws, Wireman was 3-for-3 and Eli Adkins 2-for-2 at the line and Gibson hit a 3-pointer as the Musketeers went up 27-19 at the half.

Noah Doddridge hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points while Hankins had 4 points including a 3-pointer.

The turning point in the game came in the third quarter as Rock Hill rallied to take the lead thanks to the defense holding Greenup County to just 6 points.

Brayden Adams knocked down a trey and scored 5 points while Hankins and Doddridge scored 4 each in the third quarter as Rock Hill went up 34-33.

Hankins took over in the fourth quarter as he drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 as the Redmen created some breathing room.

Beau Barker hit a pair of 3-pointers, Adkins had a trey and Wireman scored 4 points but their combined efforts didn’t match Hankins’ total.

Besides Hankins, Doddridge scored 13 points and Adams had 11 points.

Green County (8-13) had three players in double figures with Hannah scoring 13, Wireman 12 and Barker 10.

Rock Hill 7 12 15 19 = 53

Greenup 13 14 6 15 = 48

ROCK HILL: (6-12): Noah Doddridge 3 1 4-6 13, Owen Hankins 7 3 4-8 27, Brayden Adams 3 1 2-3 11, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Lane Smith 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5 10-17 53. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Malone.

GREENUP COUNTY: (8-13): Boone Gibson 2 1 0-0 7, Beau Barker 2 2 0-0 10, Carson Wireman 2 1 5-5 12, Trenton Hannah 5 0 3-6 13, Logan Bays 0 0 1-1 1, Jonah Gibson 0 0 00 0, Eli Adkins 0 1 2-2 5, Cohen Underwood 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5 11-14 48. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.