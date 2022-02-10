Myra Carpenter

Myra Louise Vallance Carpenter, 77, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with her grandson, Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.