Myra Carpenter

Published 8:36 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Obituaries

Myra Carpenter

Myra Louise Vallance Carpenter, 77, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with her grandson, Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Betty Fields

Dotty Wellman

Carl Thacker Sr.

Carlos Orengo

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you keep a genrator and emergency supplies on hand for winter storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...