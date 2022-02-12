EDITORIAL: Déjà vu all over again

This week, for the second time, the Ohio Supreme Court struck down new House and Senate maps for Ohio’s legislative districts.

As was the case with the last vote on such maps, as well as another ruling on congressional districts, the court split with all three of its Democratic justices voting against the maps, three Republicans voting for them and Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, providing a swing vote to throw them out.

Again, those striking down the maps said they disproportionately favored the Republican Party. And this is out of line with a ballot measure, passed by the state’s voters in 2018, which was designed to end partisan redistricting efforts.

It appears the commission learned nothing from the previous rulings and, if the goal is to wear down O’Connor’s patience, it clearly is not working.

Filing deadlines for the state’s primary elections have already passed and many races in the state remain in limbo. This is unacceptable.

It is high time the committee gives the voters the fairness they asked for and, going forward, the state desperately needs to redesign the process through which its maps are created and get them out of partisan hands altogether.