School news

Aylsworth awarded gold stars

at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC — Jillian Aylsworth, of South Point, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Those cadets will be recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they will be presented their gold stars, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement.

A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

Laslo named to President’s List

at Miami University

OXFORD — Zoe Laslo was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.

Laslo, of South Point, is earning a B.S. in Education degree in Primary Education PK-5.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

