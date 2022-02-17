Carl McKenzie

Feb. 18, 1948–Feb. 15, 2022

Carl Clifford McKenzie, 74, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Carol was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Greenup County, Kentucky, a son to the late Howard and Lindsey (Justice) McKenzie.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Malone) McKenzie, on March 7, 2018.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda McKenzie; and granddaughter, MaKayla McKenzie.

Carl attended Waterloo Schools and served in the United States Army.

He was a former employee for Cogan’s Wrecker Service, retiring in 1997.

He loved fishing, hunting, and was a collector of guns and knives.

He also loved spending time with his family as much as possible.

Carl is survived by many loving family members and friends who will mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Leatherwood Cemetery, with Chaplin Matt Jenkins officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the McKenzie family. To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.