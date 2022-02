Cherry Shields

Cherry Faye Shields, 91, of Chesapeake, died on Feb. 19, 2022.

Visitation will be from noon–1 p.m. Monday and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to family at ehallfuneralhome.com.