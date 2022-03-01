Dennis DeLong

Aug. 18, 1956–Feb. 24, 2022

Dennis Michael DeLong, 65, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The Ironton native was born Aug. 18, 1956, the son of the late Robert W. DeLong Jr, and Esta Faith DeLong.

Mike was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a former sales consultant for Goodwill stores.

He was an avid bowler and loved to play softball as well.

He is survived by a son, Brandon DeLong; two grandchildren, Merrell and Dennis DeLong; and two sisters, Dorothy Hutchinson and Patricia Mangham.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray DeLong; and two sisters, Janice Kaye DeLong and Verna Mae Martin.

Keeping with Dennis’s wishes, there will be a memorial service announced.

