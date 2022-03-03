Raymond Massie

Oct. 13, 1946–March 1, 2022

Raymond Joseph “Joe” Massie, 75, of Ewing, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Lawrence County, on Oct. 13, 1946. He was the son of the late Charles Massie and the late Maxine Jenkins Massie Smith.

Joe was a self-employed mechanic, a truck driver and had worked for Andy’s Plant Aid in Lakeland, Florida.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Duncan Massie; his seven children, Greg Massie (wife Tina), of Ironton, Kelli Dement (husband Tim), of Chesapeake, Rosie Massie, of Florida, John Conn (wife Robyn), of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Mary Morales, of Mexico, Christy Conn, Tara Clouse; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by eight of his siblings, David, Jimmy, Ernest, Chuck, Justin, Johnny, Oscar and Kathy.

In addition to his parents, Charles and Maxine, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Massie; and his brother, Butch Massie.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home, with Brother Ernest “Rock” Massie officiating.

Visitation will be open to the public from noon, Friday, until the hour of service at 1 p.m., at Boone-Nickell.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.