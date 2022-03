Eloise Porter

Eloise Ruth Porter, 91, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 10:15–11:15 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.