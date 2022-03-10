Michael Hysell

Michael E. Hysell, 62, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at River Run Healthcare of Coal Grove.

He survived by his wife, Tamara (Thompson) Hysell.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 3547 U.S. Route 60, Barboursville, West Virginia, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

