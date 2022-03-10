Michael Hysell

Michael Hysell

Michael E. Hysell, 62, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at River Run Healthcare of Coal Grove.

He survived by his wife, Tamara (Thompson) Hysell.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 3547 U.S. Route 60, Barboursville, West Virginia, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
