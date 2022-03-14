Mary Porter

Published 10:08 am Monday, March 14, 2022

By Obituaries

Mary Porter

Mary Linda Porter, 78, of South Point, died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, James Porter Sr.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with John Paul Patterson officiating.

Friends may visit 3–5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help to family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaeffh.com.

More Obituaries

Norma Smittle

Janet Anderson

Edna Mooney

Marvin Dillon

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Who do you favor in the race for a seat Lawrence County Commision in the this year’s election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...