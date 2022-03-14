Mary Porter

Mary Linda Porter, 78, of South Point, died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, James Porter Sr.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with John Paul Patterson officiating.

Friends may visit 3–5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help to family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaeffh.com.