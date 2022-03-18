Glen Kitts

Glen D. Kitts, 85, of Proctorville, died on March 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Adkins Kitts.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Bob Bias officiating.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.