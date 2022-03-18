Home team wins high-scoring boys OVC All-Star Game

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Are you sure this wasn’t a replay the NBA All-Star Game?

In a free scoring affair, the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star Game was held Friday at Fairland High School with the home team outscoring the away team 126-117.

The home team took a 34-24 first quarter lead as Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard nailed a couple of 3-pointers and sank 3 foul shots for 9 points, Fairland’s Aiden Porter hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Gallipolis’ Isaac Clary had 6 points and Rock Hill’s Brayden Adams hit a trifecta and scored 5 points.

The away team was led by Gallipolis’ Zane Loveday with a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points. Chesapeake’s Levi Blankenship knocked down a triple and had 5 points while Ironton’s Braden Schreck had a trifecta.

The lead grew to 70-54 at the half as Porter hit a trey and had 7 points, Clary and South Point’s Mason Kazee had 6 points each while Fairland’s Will Davis and Steeler Leap and Ironton’s Matt Sheridan all hit 3-pointers.

Portsmouth’s Dariyonne Bryant scored 8 points in the quarter for the away team, Fairand’s Chase Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers while Ironton’s Braxton Pringle and Coal Grove’s Owen Johnson each had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

The away team cut into the lead in the third quarter at 100-90.

Fairland’s J.D. Thacker had two 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Schreck and Lovedayhad 6 each, Bryant hit a trey and scored 5 while Chesapeake’s Ben Bragg and Allen each had a 3-pointer.

Portsmouth’s Cooper Maxie scored 8, Sheridan drained another triple and Adams also hit a trey as both scored 5 points and Coal Grove’s Perry Kingrey added 4 points for the home team.

Not much changed in the fourth quarter as the away team outscored the home team 27-26.

Bryant had 8 more points, Schreck, Thacker and Pringle had 4 points each with South Point’s Caleb Schneider hitting a triple for the away team.

Leading the home in the quarter was Ironton’s Peyton Aldridge with 7 points including a 3-pointer. Kazee and Porter scored 4 points each while Clary hit 3-pointer.

Porter scored 19 points and was named the game’s most valuable player. Clary had 17 points, Maynard finished with 15 points while Adams and Kazee had 10 points each.

Bryant had a game-high 21 points for the away team with Loveday scoring 16, Schreck 15, Fairland’s J.D. Thacker 14 and Pringle added 11.

OVC Boys’ All-Star Game

Away team 24 30 36 27 = 117

Home team 34 36 30 26 = 126

AWAY: Chase Allen 0 3 0-0 9, Levi Blankenship 1 1 0-0 5, Ben Bragg 0 1 0-0 3, Dariyonne Bryant 9 1 0-0 21, Noah Doddridge 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Hankins 0 1 0-0 3, Zane Loveday 5 2 0-0 16, Braxton Pringle 4 1 0-0 11, Caleb Schneider 3 1 0-1 9, Braden Schreck 6 1 0-1 15, J.D. Thacker 4 2 0-0 14, Owen Johnson 2 1 0-1 7, Zach Tooles 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 36 15 0-2 117. Fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.

HOME: Brayden Adams 2 2 0-0 10, Peyton Aldridge 2 1 0-0 7, Isaac Clary 7 1 0-0 17, Will Davis 2 1 -0 7, Brody Fellure 3 0 0-2 6, Carson Call 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Katze 5 0 0-0 10, Perry Kingrey 4 0 0-0 8, Cooper Maxie 7 0 0-0 14, Steeler Leep 1 1 0-0 5, Aiden Porter 5 0 3 19, Matt Sheridan 1 2 8, Dannie Maynard 3 2 3-3 15. Totals: 42 13 3-3 126. Fouls: 2. Fouled out: None.