Janet Dickess

Janet Dickess, 80, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Dickess.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, OH 45638. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, section 22. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
