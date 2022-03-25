Some WNF trails and campgrounds open on April 1

PEDRO — On April 1, the Wayne National Forest will kick off its seasonal recreation offerings by welcoming back mountain biking, horseback riding and off-highway vehicles (OHV’s) to its trail systems.

Some campgrounds and trailheads associated with trails will also open on April 1, while additional campgrounds not associated with trails will open on April 16.

“We are excited to open the season earlier this year than we’ve been able to in years past,” said acting forest supervisor Joe Koloski. “The newly adopted Recreation Amendment we’ve added to our Forest Plan allows us to extend our recreation season and provide the community greater opportunities to experience their public lands.”

Opening dates for campgrounds and developed areas are as follows:

• April 1 – Stone Church Trailhead, Stone Church Day Use Area, Utah Ridge Picnic Area and Kinderhook Trailhead.

• April 16 – Leith Run, Burr Oak, Sand Run Picnic Area, Lane Farm, Hune Bridge, Ring Mill and Lamping Homestead.

• The Oak Hill Campground, Iron Ridge Campground and Big Bend Swimming Beach at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will remain closed during the duration of the Lake Vesuvius Waterline Replacement Project. Opening dates will be shared with the public as they become available.

“It’s an exciting time of year for us, as we ready our facilities and trails for the influx of visitors,” Koloski said. “We invite you to get outdoors, be safe and explore the Wayne National Forest.”

Campsites that allow reservations can be booked at www.recreation.gov. All other forest campgrounds operate on a first come, first served basis, and cannot be reserved. Dispersed (primitive) camping is also available throughout most of the national forest. For more information on dispersed camping, visitors may go to https://go.usa.gov/xe6D6.

Seasonal trail passes for OHV’s can be purchased through Pay.gov, as well as participating vendors and district office buildings.