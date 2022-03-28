Larry Dement

Larry Dement

Larry David Dement, 64, of Willow Wood, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Biggs) Dement.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Kerns officiating.

Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Dement family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

