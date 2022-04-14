Verbie Brock

Verbie Kathern Lundy Brock, 88, of South Point, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Randy Henderson officiating.

Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington.

Friends may visit noon–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Big Branch Church Children’s Ministry, 2072 County Road 31, Chesapeake, OH 45619.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.