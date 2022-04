Houston Bennett

Houston Michael Bennett, 20, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He is survived by his father, David Bennett and his mother, Emily Beatty Bennett.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2­–3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Private family burial will be held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.