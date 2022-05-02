Lois Herrell

Lois Herrell

Lois Ann (Roach) Herrell, 79, of Pedro, died on April 29, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Garold “Pete” Herrell.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Darrell Fowler and Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Bradshaw Cemetery, Arabia.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the funeral home.

