Sheri Sites

Sheri Ann Sites, 71, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center – Ironton Campus.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lee Sites.

Keeping with her request, there will be no service.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family.

To offer the Sites family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.