Man indicted for attempted rape, burglary

A South Point man is facing charges of attempted rape and burglary after being indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Arglio Demetrio Garcia Luis, 33, South Point, was indicted on second-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and second-degree felony attempted rape.

According to the indictment, on March 21, Luis did “by force, stealth or deception trespass in an occupied structure” “to commit in the habitation any criminal offense” and did “engage in conduct that if successful, would constitute or result” in Luis “engaging in sexual conduct with another when the offender purposely compelled another person by force, or threat of force” in violation of state law.

Other people indicted and the charges against them include:

• Gregory C. Cox, 41, Ironton, second-degree felony burglary, two counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• David M. Bennett, 41, Kitts Hill, second-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Homer J. Jenkins, 60, Kitts Hill, second-degree felony burglary and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Bryan K. Shaffer, 51, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Justin C. Kersey, 42, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Lindsey David Sharp Jr., 65, Coal Grove, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• James B. Schwab, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Samantha Rose Bentley, 27, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ean D.K. Brown, 21, Hurricane, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William A. Bryant, 38, Coal Grove, fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.

• Daniel G. Coyne, 31, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John W. Moore, 38, Ironton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree receiving stolen property.

• Amanda J. Ramey, 39, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heather L. Harrison, 43, Ironton, third-degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound.

• Tiffany Jean Fowler, 35, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Katelin M. Goodman, 28, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ryan A. Moore, 44, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Megan L. Lynd, 33, South Point, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

• Tony D. Edward, 44, South Point, third-degree felony burglary.

• Leatha M. Mitchell, 29, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Tonya M. Horn, 37, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Charles Ryan French, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Lonnie D. Garcilaso, 39, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ashley M. Price, 25, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• April D. Pemberton, 36, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Nicholas R. Griffith, 32, Ironton, two counts of third-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl related compound, fourth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• John Edward Collins, 32, Chesapeake, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paul R. Corey, 46, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tyler L. Keeton, 21, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound.

• Jean N. Dotson, 40, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree misdemeanor operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fifth-degree felony misuse of credit card.

• Elisha Lynn Griffith, 52, Ironton, two counts of third-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl related compound, fourth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl related compound, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Cameron L. Jones, 28, South Point, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, three counts of first-degree misdemeanor endangering children and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tasha L. Sellards, 53, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and second-degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound.