Alvin Lee McQuaid, 82 of Proctorville, died Sunday May 8, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Talmadge Poff McQuaid.

Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. today at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Greg Robbins officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.