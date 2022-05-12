Hilda Schweickart

Published 1:14 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Obituaries

Hilda Schweickart

Hilda (Norris) Schweickart, 84, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Otto Robert “Bob” Schweickart Jr.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at Slab Fork Independent Church, Etna-Waterloo Road, (County Road 4), John’s Creek Rd, Pedro.

Funeral will be held immediately after visitation with Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Slab Fork Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to Slab Fork Independent Church, 7224 County Road 4, Pedro, Ohio 45659

Flowers and condolences can be sent to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

