Paul Bentley

Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Obituaries

Paul Bentley

Paul Gary Bentley, 78, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by his family at Harbor Health Care Center in Ironton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Harrison) Bentley.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 10:30–11:30 a.m. Friday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, followed by a procession led by the Upper Township VFD for a noon graveside service at Mamre Cemetery with Pastor Dale Mootz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Township Fire Department, 3402 Ohio-141 Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Scott Williamson

Barry Hamm

Merilyn Sleet

John Bradshaw Sr.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    At what gasoline price do you begin limiting your driving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...