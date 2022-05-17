Paul Bentley

Paul Gary Bentley, 78, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by his family at Harbor Health Care Center in Ironton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Harrison) Bentley.

Visitation will be 10:30–11:30 a.m. Friday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, followed by a procession led by the Upper Township VFD for a noon graveside service at Mamre Cemetery with Pastor Dale Mootz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Township Fire Department, 3402 Ohio-141 Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.