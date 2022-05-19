U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Time to make it in America

We need to make more in America.

For generations, Ohio was a global leader in manufacturing and innovation. It was the lifeblood of our communities.

But beginning in the 1970s and 1980s, we stopped making things in America.

Corporate America wanted cheap labor, wherever they could find it. And they lobbied Congress – very successfully – for tax breaks and bad trade deals, so they could hopscotch the globe in search of lower and lower wages.

Ohio has paid the price for years, in the form of lost jobs and lost opportunity.

And now the whole country is paying the price – higher prices, supply chain delays, losing entire high-tech industries to competitors like China.

(…) That’s why we’ve included new sanctions on those who steal our trade secrets. And it’s why we need to make sure the final report includes my bipartisan language to crack down on China’s cheating our trade remedy laws.

This bill is our opportunity to fight back. It’s our opportunity to finally – finally – begin to fix decades of mistakes.

(…) It’s long past time to send a final Make it in America bill to the President’s desk.

