Meet the Class of 2022

Alexis Johnson

School: South Point High School

Honors/extracurricular activities: Two-year member of National Honor Society, two-year member of Rho Kappa, newly-inducted member of Mu Alpha Theta, four-year member of student government and student body president, SPHS Pep Club, four-year member of SPHS volleyball team-junior and senior season captain, two-year member of the SCORES team, Summa Cum Laude graduate, academic honors diploma and class of 2022 valedictorian.

Email newsletter signup

Favorite memory of high school: My 2022 SCORES trip was probably my favorite memory of high school. I had such a great time and won medals in my events, as well as the highest SCORES scholarship given.

Plans beyond high school: I plan to attend Marshall University and major in accounting. I hope to become a CPA and eventually start my own accounting firm.

Most proud of accomplishing: Despite hardships throughout the school year, I was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and will be graduating as valedictorian of my senior class.

Teacher or mentor that has inspired or helped you and their best advice? My “school mom,” Mrs. Childers, has always been there for me whether it was to give school advice or even just life advice. She has helped me balance personal stress and school stress by allowing me to sit in her class even during her lunch and planning to get work done that I needed to get done or to just take a minute and decompress. I will always be thankful for her and all she has done for me. Not to mention, she’s pretty good at teaching me chemistry and physics. haha.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: In my free time, when I’m not studying or working on homework, I enjoy going outside and taking in the air. Relaxing, painting, maybe even playing volleyball with my sister.

Favorite book, album or movie enjoyed during high school: This year, in my English 12 class, we were able to read Macbeth. We had people acting out each part, which allowed pretty much everyone to really get into the story. It was great.

Where would you like to be in 20 years from now? In 20 years, I would like to be married with kids, and running my own accounting firm. Maybe even have a good bit of money in my bank account.

Other thoughts and comments about high school: By no means has it been easy, but I am so thankful for each high and low that I have gone through throughout my high school career, because it has shaped me into, not only the student, but the person that I am today. I have been surrounded by peers and staff members who have supported me for four years of my life, and although we will be parting ways after May 29, it has been an experience that I will never forget. Although in the fall of 2022, I will be a part of the Herd and will be trading my colors for green and white, I will always be a Pointer at heart and I will always bleed blue and gold.

Maggie Piaskowski

School: Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: I was a member of the National Honor Society, the musical theatre and choir programs, the journalism club, the dance planning committee and the VR club.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memories are probably performing with my friends in our school’s musicals or doing projects with my classmates.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I am going to Marshall University to double major in musical theatre and business.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of being able to pass all of my college classes, have a lead role in The Nutcracker, and choreograph a musical all in the same semester.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? My teacher, Mrs. Himes, was always very supportive and encouraging, and she always told people to make good choices and be joyful.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I danced at Huntington Dance Theater and I taught dance classes at Studio 301. I was a member of Impact Prevention’s Youth Council and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Youth Board.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? I have really enjoyed reading Jane Austen novels, particularly “Pride and Prejudice.”

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be on Broadway or successfully working in the entertainment industry.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I am very thankful to all of the people I met and the friends I made during high school. It would not have been the same without them.

Jesse C. Skaggs

School: Green High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: I graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors. My extracurricular activities are Quiz Bowl and Science Bowl.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was when our Quiz Bowl Team was the Division II Champions in the county.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as future education/career choices? I plan to attend Miami University and dual major in mathematics and computer science.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of our Quiz Bowl Team for reaching regionals, because it was the first time that Green had ever gone.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? My mathematics teacher, Mr. Seidel, has been a perpetual joy and inspiration in my high school life. His favorite phrase will always stick with me, “It is what it is.”

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: In terms of hobbies, I am an avid learner. I am always trying to learn something new. In addition, I volunteer heavily at my church, St. Peter in Chains.

What is a favorite book, album, or movie you enjoyed in high school? “The Martian,” by Andy Weir is a wonderful book about perseverance. The book taught me that no challenge is ever too great, as long as you have a plan.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? In 20 years, I hope to be doing something I love. My dream would be to own my own business and be able to give back to my local community.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I would like to thank those that have helped me during my high school experience. I hope that one day I will be able to make them proud of the person that I have become.

Zoie Chaya Weinsweig

School: Fairland High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: President of student council (9-12), founder and president of Clean & Green (10-12), vice-president of BETA Club, Varsity Cross Country captain, Varsity Quiz Bowl co-captain, Class of 2022 top graduate, two-time State Science Fair qualifier, 2022 National Coca-Cola Scholar semi-finalist and 2022 National BETA Club Scholarship recipient.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Sophomore year, during homecoming week, my class first came together to create a chant that embodied who we were as a group, in which we bonded more than ever.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? I plan to attend the University of Pennsylvania’s College of Arts and Sciences on a pre-medical track in pursuit of becoming a surgeon.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I am most proud of my admittance to the University of Pennsylvania, for it proves all my hard work over the years has finally paid off.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you, and what is the best advice you have received from them? My mom, my greatest mentor and teacher, has taught me the value of persistence. She has advised me to make the best of seemingly impossible situations through constant dedication and graceful diligence.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I dance at 4th Avenue Arts as a member of the Jeslyn Dance Gallery Youth Dance Company and volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? My favorite work of literature is an essay written by Mark Twain entitled “Corn-Pone Opinions,” which truly altered the lens through which I view society, self-acceptance and conformity.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? In 20 years, I hope to have finished my medical education, studied abroad on my path of becoming a neurosurgeon, and settled with a loving family.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I would like to thank the Fairland High School faculty for guiding me as I have grown as an individual and offering me the means to accomplish my dreams.