Thomas DeLong

Thomas “Tommy” DeLong, 80, of Pedro, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his fiancé, Rhonda Carmon.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Doris’ residence.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the DeLong family.

To make online condolences to the DeLong family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.