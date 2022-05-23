2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference Softball Team
Published 9:06 pm Monday, May 23, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
2022 All-OVC Softball Team
First Team
Keegan Moore, Ironton Sr.
Graycie Brammer, Ironton So.
Bella Sorbilli, Ironton So.
Emily Weber, Ironton So.
Isabell Melvin, Rock HillJR.
Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Sr.
Shay Matney, Rock Hill Jr.
Nevaeh Hackworth, Rock Hill Jr.
Madison Perry, Portsmouth Sr.
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth So.
Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth So.
Faith Phillips, Portsmouth Sr.
Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis Jr.
Abigail Hammons, Gallipolils Sr.
Kaylee Salyer, Fairland So.
Katie Pruitt, Fairland Jr.
Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.
Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove Sr.
McKenna Brown, Chesapeake So.
Alli Stidham, South Point Fr.
Honorable Mention
Kylie Miller, Ironton Sr.
Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton Fr.
Abby Morrison, Rock Hill Sr.
Charlee Long, Rock Hill
Katie Born, Portsmouth Jr.
Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth Sr.
Mo Meadows, Gallipolis Jr.
Grace Truance, Gallipolis So.
Ally Shepherd, Fairland Fr.
Katie Dehart, Fairland Fr.
Katie Deeds, Coal Grove Sr.
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Fr.
Hannah Webb, Chesapeake So.
Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake So.
Kodee Langdon, South Point Sr.
Olivia Perkins, South Point Sr.
Tri-Coaches of the Year
Jim Dyer, Ironton
Carrie Bragg, Rock Hill
Kristen Bradshaw, Portsmouth