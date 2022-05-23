Lily Killin

Nov. 22, 1947–May 21, 2022

Lily May Killin, 74, of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her residence.

The Pikeville, Kentucky native was born Nov. 22, 1947, a daughter to the late Charlie and Alline (May) Newcomb.

Lily was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and worked as a CNA for several years.

She was of the Christian faith and attended Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church and St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Newcomb and Pearl Thompson; and brother, Charles Newcomb.

She is survived by her four sisters, Linnea Fields, of Ironton, Bonnie (Dale) Maddy, of Mobil, Alabama, Vanessa Fuller, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Bobbie Jo (Robert) Ratliff, of Ironton, and her special friend, Jerry Brown.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dale Maddy officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.