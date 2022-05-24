2022 Bobcat Academy begins in June

Ohio University Southern offering seven different programs

The Bobcat Academy is returning to Ohio University Southern next month.

The community programs include workshops and opportunities to develop leadership, academic and imaginative skills for middle school, high school and post-secondary students. It will be held throughout June and July.

Email newsletter signup

The programs include:

• June 6: Nursing 101

• June 21 – 24: Bobcat Strong 2022: Let’s Get Moving, Young Writers’ Workshop, and Playing with Plays: Amateur Theater Workshop

• June 28: Spanish Language and Culture Workshop

• July 5 – 7: Science of the Wizarding World

• July 11 – 14: Photo Editing Workshop

• July 12 – 14: Measure the Height of a Tree

• July 25 – 27: Elements and You.

Registration fees vary based on program. For additional information and to register, visit ohio.edu/southern/community/bobcat-academy or call 740-533-4600 for assistance.