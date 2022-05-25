EDITORIAL: Here’s to the future

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Editorial Board

Throughout this month, seniors in Lawrence County are saying good-bye to their high schools and taking their first steps into adult life with graduation.

The Class of 2022 has had an unusual and, at times, difficult path to this day, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in their second year of high school and sending them home for remote learning for months, then putting restrictions in place and making their junior year unlike any students have experienced before.

Through it all, they persevered, stayed engaged in their learning and extracurricular activities and got to this day and made the most of the situation they faced.

In today’s Tribune, you will find another installment of our Meet the Class feature, spotlighting those who have attained much and distinguished themselves at such a young age, whether it was through high test scores, public service projects, winning at academic or athletic competitions or acceptance into the college they sought.

We congratulate these extraordinary students and the entire Class of 2022 and know that their accomplishments are only beginning and that they will be valued contributors to a better tomorrow.

