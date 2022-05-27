Meet the Class of 2022

Open Door School, located in Coal Grove hosted their graduation earlier this month, with a class of three taking part.

Aaron Starr

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Coffee Cart, Jet Café.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My friends.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? Attend a community program.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Completing my school work to get my diploma.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I enjoy books, magazines and pictures.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? All books. Harry Potter.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I really enjoyed it and I am going to miss everyone.

Gabby Abrams

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Cheer/dance, bell choir, Coffee Cart, working in the Jet Café.

What is your favorite memory of high school? Special Olympics.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? Sleep in and play.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Singing Elsa at school.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Tracy and Hannah helped me stand up for myself.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Reading, watching ball and games.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed in high school? “A Quiet Place” movie.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? Helping others.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I am happy.

Jenni Smith

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Bell choir, basketball, dance, Coffee Cart, cook in Jet Café.

What is your favorite memory of high school? My friends and my teachers.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice? Work at Wendy’s.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Playing on my phone.