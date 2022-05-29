Joseph Adkins Sr

Joseph Daniel Adkins Sr., formerly of Winifrede, West Virginia, currently of Vincent, Alabama, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Terina Kay Adkins.

Funeral service will be Monday Life cathedral in Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5–7 p.m. with his home going service starting at 7 p.m. Bishop Edwin Harper will be officiating along with Pastor Anthony Moss and Pastor Greg Hurley.

Burial will take place on Tuesday at the Rosemont Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia, with a private family gathering.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.