Cheryl Owens

June 2, 1950–May 30, 2022

Cheryl A. Owens, 71, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation in Lancaster.

She was born June 2, 1950, in Williamson, West Virginia, daughter of the late Morris and Katherine (Dotson) Sipple.

Cheryl retired from Advance Auto having worked in Lancaster and West Virginia.

She loved bingo and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Joe) Weidner, of Lancaster, Jennifer Owens, of Waterloo, Steven (Kristie) Owens, of Patriot, and Christina (Jeff) Crabtree, of Ironton; grandchildren, Skyla (Codi) Foster, Kali (Jeffrey) Arledge, Austin (fiancée Kelsey Curry) Owens, Wyatt and Levi Owens; great-grandchildren, Parker, Colten and Ellyana Foster and Anabelle Owens; two brothers, David and Bob Sipple; and one niece and one nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Myrtle Tree Missionary Baptist Church in Arabia.

At her request, cremation has been arranged in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.

Cheryl’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care during the past year.

Friends may make memorial contributions to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com.