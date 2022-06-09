Dale Parker

Dale Asbury Parker, 73, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Parker.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.