Carol Wintz

Carol Wintz, 78, of Metropolis, Illnois, formerly of Proctorville, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.

A memorial service will be held in Proctorville at a later date.

Carol spent the majority of her career at the Casablanca Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, as the director of cashiering.

After retirement, she found another rewarding career as a personal home health care provider taking care of patients.

What she loved most though was spending time with her grandchildren and living her best life as a card shark, beating her family, even in her final days at the hospital.

She was very kind and a second mom to most of her daughter’s friends.

She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Carol is survived by two daughters, Keisha Wintz (James Lechowicz) and Cynthia Klopfenstein; the son she never had, Richard Knoska; five grandchildren, Briana, Kristen, Olyvia, Ezekiel, and Zayne; great-granddaughters, Aliza and Abigail; grand dog, Optimus; one sister, Connie Baldwin (Charles); nieces and nephews, Melissa (Glendon), Charles, Mark, Seth, Travis, Amber, Heather, Lindsay, Brittany, Abigail and Chase; and one very special cousin niece, Carrie Nicely.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Emagean Shafer; father, Edward Corn; husband, James Wintz; brother, Roger Corn; and her soul sister, Mary Salmons.

In lieu of flowers, Carol requested memorials be given to the American Cancer Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.