Enola Cade

Enola Nancy (Dilley) Cade, 96, of Pedro, died on June 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center – Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 61, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Tim Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, to help with expenses.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cade family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.